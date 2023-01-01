New Year’s forecast: Mild today, rain tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Happy New Year! The first day of 2023 will be mild with temperatures in the mid 50s and slow winds from the east around 5 to 10 mph. Skies today will be mostly sunny with increasing cloud cover going into tonight. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 30s and low 40s with upper 50s and low 60s in play for Monday. A large area of low pressure currently over the mountain west is moving east and will provide Northeast and North-Central Kansas with a chance for rain and thunderstorms Monday afternoon/evening.

New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds light and variable.

Monday: Rain and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Rain and thunderstorms will develop first in South-Central, Central and North-Central Kansas and move northeast through Monday afternoon/evening. Scattered activity is likely over portions of Central Kansas while rain and storms become more widespread in East and Northeast Kansas. Thunderstorms in Kansas are not expected to become severe while severe weather is expected in the Southeast United States in the “ArkLaTex” region.

Rainfall amounts will be heaviest in the east where amounts will range between 0.25″ - 0.50″ while rainfall amounts will likely be less than 0.25″ in North-Central Kansas. Rain ends Monday night with a cold front arriving then as well.

Temperatures become chilly beginning Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 40s then with northwest winds breezy at 10 to 20 mph under partly cloudy skies. We stay chilly around 40 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday with clouds decreasing, especially Thursday, with more sunlight in the area.

We may warm back to around 50 degrees just in time for next weekend. There is also a very low chance for sprinkles or light rain showers next Saturday night, but confidence in low in anything at all so have left those chances off the 8-day forecast. We may be looking at a better widespread chance for rain again next Monday or Tuesday. We’ll keep you posted to any updates regarding that timeline.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.