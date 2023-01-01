New Year’s celebrations underway in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many people in Topeka are celebrating New Year’s Eve by watching the best bull riders in the country.

The Professional Cowboy Rodeo Association held their third annual “Xtreme Bull Event” Saturday night at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

In the competition, riders tried their best to stay mounted to their bull for a minimum of eight seconds, but these bulls did not seem to be in the mood to be taken for a ride.

About half of the crowd in attendance seemed to be rooting for the bull to buck the rider off, and the other half was cheering for the cowboy to stay on.

Meanwhile in Downtown Topeka, people were getting their groove on over at the Beacon. The crowd is celebrating the start of 2023 by travelling back a few decades to the disco era.

The night kicked off with a VIP murder mystery experience before the main party got underway.

There will also be dancing, drinks, a photo booth, and a champagne toast at midnight.

Tickets are still available for those still looking for New Year’s plans.

”We are expecting over 100 people so we’ve sold over 100 tickets and people can still buy tickets at the door,” said Beacon owner Shelby Irick.

Whatever your New Year’s plans are, remember to be safe and have fun.

