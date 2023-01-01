Morris Co. K-9 finds meth in White City vehicle, driver arrested

Morris County Sheriff
Morris County Sheriff(Morris County Sheriff's Office - Facebook)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WHITE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Morris Co. K-9 alerted handlers to the presence of methamphetamine in a vehicle in White City which led to the driver’s arrest.

The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 7:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, deputies stopped a vehicle near Mackenzie and Elm St. in White City for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials said K-9 Kimber alerted them to the smell of drugs in the vehicle. A probable cause search was executed and methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia were found and seized.

Deputies said the driver, Jordan Lee Maddox, 30, of White City, was arrested and booked into the Morris Co. jail on an outstanding probation violation warrant, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking contraband into a correctional facility.

