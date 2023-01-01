Moran named Co-Chair of Army Caucus on heels of Inhofe retirement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has been named the new Co-Chair of the Senate Army Caucus on the heels of Sen. Jim Inhofe, who previously held the position.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense and member of the U.S. Military Academy Board of Visitors, says on Thursday, Dec. 29, he was named the new Co-Chair of the Senate Army Caucus.

Sen. Moran noted he was named by fellow Co-Chair Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.), chairman of the Senate Committee on Armed Services. He will replace retiring Sen. Inhofe (R-Okla.) as Co-Chair.

“I am honored to be selected to serve as the next Co-Chair of the Senate Army Caucus,” Moran said. “Kansas has a proud history of military service and is home to a significant Army presence with Fort Riley, Fort Leavenworth and the Army National Guard and Reserve. Throughout my time in Congress, it has been a priority to support our military institutions in Kansas and this position will allow me to better advocate for our soldiers and their families in Kansas, the United States and across the globe.”

Moran also said that Inhofe has been an influential and strong advocate for servicemembers in Congress and he is grateful for his leadership. He said he looks forward to serving with Reed, Army leaders and members of the caucus to support the military and its missions.

“I am proud to welcome Senator Jerry Moran as Co-Chair of the Army Caucus,” Reed said. “Sen. Moran has long been a steadfast advocate for our nation’s soldiers, and I look forward to serving with him in this new leadership role. The Army is fundamentally a ‘People First’ organization, and the Senate Army Caucus is committed to supporting our soldiers, their families, and our Army civilians and veterans. Sen. Moran will be a tremendous partner in this endeavor.”

Reed noted that he is also grateful to Inhofe for his leadership and congratulated him on a well-earned retirement.

“It was an honor to support the United States Army during my time as Army Caucus Co-Chair, and now I am proud to see that position filled by someone with great dedication and integrity – my friend, Kansas Senator Jerry Moran,” Inhofe concluded. “I am certain that Sen. Moran will continue to keep the best interest of the U.S. Army at heart as he co-leads this caucus with Senator Reed into the future.”

Moran indicated that the caucus includes more than 30 Senators and is one of the largest and most active in the Senate. He said its goal is to advocate on behalf of the Army in the Senate and educate members on the importance of supporting its goals. The caucus meets regularly with leadership to receive updates, assess soldier quality of life initiatives and develop legislation to advance the Army’s goals.

