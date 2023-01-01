Lawrence man behind bars after overnight armed robbery

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After an overnight armed robbery, one Lawrence man spent New Year’s Eve behind bars.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, the Lawrence Police Department says officers were called to the Circle K near 23rd and Iowa St. with reports of an armed robbery.

When officials arrived, the store clerk told them that two men had come in to make a purchase, however, one suddenly showed a gun and demanded money. The clerk noted that the other customer immediately raised his hands and seemed surprised by the robber’s actions.

LPD noted that a woman who had apparently driven the men to the store also came inside during the interaction.

Officials said the armed man grabbed the money and ran away - alone - while the other two left in the vehicle.

LPD indicated that it had included a Patrol Service Dog Unit to search for the suspect overnight. Investigators worked to identify the suspect and conduct serial interviews.

Then, around 3 p.m., the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office said, as it helped LPD search for the suspect, a deputy spotted the man in the area of East Glenn and Maple Ln. The man was arrested without incident.

The Douglas Co. booking report indicates that the suspect was identified as Katroy D. Jenkins, 29, of Lawrence. He was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on aggravated robbery - armed with a dangerous weapon - and three counts of failure to appear connected to a separate incident.

