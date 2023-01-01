KC man sent to hospital after speeding Cadillac smashes into concrete wall

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man was sent to the hospital after his speeding Cadillac smashed into a concrete wall.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:25 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 416.6 on westbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1986 Cadillac El Dorado driven by Roy L. Hunter, 54, of Kansas City, had been speeding headed west on the interstate.

KHP indicated that Hunter lost control of his vehicle and smashed into a concrete barrier wall.

Officials noted that Hunter was rushed to Providence Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.

