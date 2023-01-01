Kansas High Court adopts new plan to aid those with limited English skills

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has adopted a new plan to help those with limited English-speaking skills.

The Court indicated that the Language Access Plan was created by its Language Access Committee. It is meant to serve as a blueprint to provide language aid to those with limited English proficiency in court. The plan includes an overview of current language access services and a plan to expand those.

The Court noted that the committee started to develop the plan in late 2021 and presented it to the Justices in fall 2022. The efforts were guided by chair District Judge Teresa Watson who serves the 3rd Judicial District - Shawnee Co.

“The Language Access Committee has been making advances in language access in our court system since the committee was formed in 2014,” Watson said. “I am grateful to the committee for their diligence in producing this roadmap for our courts.”

According to the Court, the plan will assess and give guidance, advice and recommendations on relevant state demographics and language access needs, the language access infrastructure in Kansas, court interpreter requirements, court education and training and more related resources.

“A strategic goal set by the Supreme Court several years ago was to maximize access to and promote justice,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “Adopting this statewide language access plan is another key step toward realizing that goal for all court users.”

The Court noted that the Language Access Committee was created under Supreme Court Rule 1701 and makes recommendations for developing and administering a comprehensive language access program. It is meant to make Kansas courts accessible to those with limited English-speaking skills.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topekans can now get a taste of New Orleans with cocktails and daiquiris at the “New Orleans...
New business opens to bring Louisiana inspired cocktails to Topeka
Topeka Police identify man killed in Christmas car wreck
Chloe Noelle Graham, 32, of Pomona, was arrested in connection with drug possession following a...
Pomona woman arrested in connection with fentanyl possession after fleeing from Jackson County deputies
Zunzella McBride
Affidavit reveals new details in string of Wanamaker assaults
Festivities kick off at 4 and will end with the apple dropping.
Aggieville looking to bring in 2023 with Little Apple drop

Latest News

Crews work to clear the scene after an SUV flipped into a Salina creek on Dec. 30, 2022.
Driver frees himself after SUV flips into Salina creek
FILE
Baldwin City man arrested following attempted capital murder
Morris County Sheriff
Morris Co. K-9 finds meth in White City vehicle, driver arrested
FILE
Lawrence man behind bars after overnight armed robbery