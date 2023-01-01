Kansas High Court adopts new plan to aid those with limited English skills

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has adopted a new plan to help those with limited English-speaking skills.

The Court indicated that the Language Access Plan was created by its Language Access Committee. It is meant to serve as a blueprint to provide language aid to those with limited English proficiency in court. The plan includes an overview of current language access services and a plan to expand those.

The Court noted that the committee started to develop the plan in late 2021 and presented it to the Justices in fall 2022. The efforts were guided by chair District Judge Teresa Watson who serves the 3rd Judicial District - Shawnee Co.

“The Language Access Committee has been making advances in language access in our court system since the committee was formed in 2014,” Watson said. “I am grateful to the committee for their diligence in producing this roadmap for our courts.”

According to the Court, the plan will assess and give guidance, advice and recommendations on relevant state demographics and language access needs, the language access infrastructure in Kansas, court interpreter requirements, court education and training and more related resources.

“A strategic goal set by the Supreme Court several years ago was to maximize access to and promote justice,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “Adopting this statewide language access plan is another key step toward realizing that goal for all court users.”

The Court noted that the Language Access Committee was created under Supreme Court Rule 1701 and makes recommendations for developing and administering a comprehensive language access program. It is meant to make Kansas courts accessible to those with limited English-speaking skills.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.