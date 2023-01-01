Hays man hospitalized after thrown from rolling vehicle on Kansas highway

LIBERAL, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hays man was hospitalized after he was thrown from his rolling vehicle after it became “unstable” on a Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 83 and County Road 7, north of Liberal, with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by John N. Perez, 22, of Hays, had been headed north on the highway when the SUV became “unstable” and slid on its side into the east ditch.

KHP indicated that the Equinox continued to roll multiple times and landed upright in a field facing southwest, however, Perez had been thrown from the vehicle.

Officials noted that Perez was rushed to Southwest Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

