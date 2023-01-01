Grass fire threatens Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire training center

Crews extinguish a small blaze outside of the Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical Training Center on Dec. 31, 2022.(Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A grass fire that threatened the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire training center on New Year’s Eve was quickly extinguished.

Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says on Saturday, Dec. 31, crews were called to a familiar location when they were dispatched to a reported structure fire.

LDCFM indicated that crews were able to quickly extinguish an exterior grass fire that had threatened the agency’s training center near 19th and Haskell Ave. The building - which at one point was the home of Station 2 - now hosts training activities which include the recruit academy.

Crews from Station 2, which is now located at 2128 Harper St., said they were the first on the scene. They stretched a hose line to put water on the fire and performed a quick search of the building to ensure the blaze had not spread and that no victims were inside.

LDCFM noted that while the cause of the fire was under investigation, a person of interest was detained by Lawrence Police. However, no arrests have been made.

No injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

