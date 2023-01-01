GoFundMe created for victim of fatal Jefferson Co. house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for the funeral expenses of a man who was found dead the morning after a December house fire.

Angela Michelle, sister of Jesse Smith, the man who perished in a tragic Ozawkie house fire on Dec. 19, says she has started a GoFundMe to help pay to lay her brother to rest.

Michelle said services for Smith will be held at Quisenberry Funeral Home in Tonganoxie in the coming weeks, however, formal arrangements have not yet been finalized.

“We know Jesse was loved by many, he was a kind soft spoken soul,” Michelle said. “He could fix anything and had a smile for everyone.”

Smith was the victim of a fatal fire at 9172 E. Lakeshore Dr. Crews were unable to search the home when the fire was reported as it had already been engulfed in flames. His remains were found the next morning.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.