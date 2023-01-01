Driver frees himself after SUV flips into Salina creek

Crews work to clear the scene after an SUV flipped into a Salina creek on Dec. 30, 2022.
Crews work to clear the scene after an SUV flipped into a Salina creek on Dec. 30, 2022.(Kansas Highway Patrol)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - One driver in Salina was able to free himself from his water-logged car after it flipped into a local creek.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that just after 1 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, emergency crews were called to Gypsum Valley Rd. - south of Schilling or near Gypsum Creek in Salina - with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a white SUV had left the roadway, hit a road-closed sign and flipped into Gypsum Creek.

KHP noted that the driver was able to free himself and went to a nearby home to seek help. No further information about the state of the driver was provided.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topekans can now get a taste of New Orleans with cocktails and daiquiris at the “New Orleans...
New business opens to bring Louisiana inspired cocktails to Topeka
Topeka Police identify man killed in Christmas car wreck
Chloe Noelle Graham, 32, of Pomona, was arrested in connection with drug possession following a...
Pomona woman arrested in connection with fentanyl possession after fleeing from Jackson County deputies
Zunzella McBride
Affidavit reveals new details in string of Wanamaker assaults
Festivities kick off at 4 and will end with the apple dropping.
Aggieville looking to bring in 2023 with Little Apple drop

Latest News

FILE
Kansas High Court adopts new plan to aid those with limited English skills
FILE
One perishes in unsanctioned homeless camp in North Lawrence
FILE
Baldwin City man arrested following attempted capital murder
Morris County Sheriff
Morris Co. K-9 finds meth in White City vehicle, driver arrested