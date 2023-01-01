Driver frees himself after SUV flips into Salina creek

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - One driver in Salina was able to free himself from his water-logged car after it flipped into a local creek.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that just after 1 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, emergency crews were called to Gypsum Valley Rd. - south of Schilling or near Gypsum Creek in Salina - with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a white SUV had left the roadway, hit a road-closed sign and flipped into Gypsum Creek.

KHP noted that the driver was able to free himself and went to a nearby home to seek help. No further information about the state of the driver was provided.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.