Chiefs victorious over Broncos in Week 17

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs moved to 13-3 on the season with a 27-24 win over the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. It’s the team’s 15th straight win over Denver.

Isiah Pacheco started the scoring in this AFC West divisional showdown, running in a 5 yard touchdown about halfway through the first quarter. Kansas City then attempted a 2-point conversion, which failed. KC held the 6-0 lead through the end of the first quarter.

Brandon McManus got the Broncos on the board in the second quarter with a 49 yard field goal, and Russell Wilson got Denver the 10-6 lead when he rushed left for a 16 yard touchdown.

The Chiefs would respond, as Jerick McKinnon continues his stellar season, catching a 6 yard touchdown pass to reclaim the KC lead, 13-10.

Wilson didn’t throw a pass longer than 20 yards until the third quarter, when he found Albert Okwuegbunam for a 25 yard touchdown pass. Denver held the 17-13 lead throughout the remainder of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Patrick Mahomes sent a 17 yard touchdown pass to Blake Bell in the endzone, taking the 20-17 lead.

Kansas City soon drove the deficit further, as Mahomes once again found his guy McKinnon for a touchdown for the 27-17 advantage.

Wilson added another rushing touchdown to the board, this time for 4 yards, cutting the deficit to 27-24 KC. That would be the final score.

Patrick Mahomes has still yet to lose to the Broncos in his career as a starter with the Chiefs.

With only one week in the regular season remaining, Kansas City is still in the hunt for the top seed in the AFC as playoffs inch closer.

The Chiefs can clinch that spot if they win their last game, and the Bills lose one of their final two games. The Bills take on the Bengals on Monday Night Football this week, and they’ll host the Patriots next week.

The Chiefs will head to Las Vegas for their regular season finale against the Raiders in yet another AFC West showdown next Sunday. Kickoff time is still to be determined.

