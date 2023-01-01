Body dead for several months found in SC donation bin

FILE PHOTO - Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in...
FILE PHOTO - Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff, South Carolina, after smelling a bad odor, investigators said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUGOFF, S.C. (AP) — A body found inside a donation bin in South Carolina had likely been dead for at least several months, Kershaw County authorities said.

Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff after smelling a bad odor, investigators said.

Investigators first thought the body might be from someone seeking shelter from the recent cold snap, but quickly determined the remains had been in the bin for at least several months, Kershaw County Coroner David West said.

The bin appeared to have not been emptied for years and had VHS tapes inside, West said.

Investigators for now are treating the death as a homicide and took the bin and the body away for further investigation, Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, authorities sad.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topekans can now get a taste of New Orleans with cocktails and daiquiris at the “New Orleans...
New business opens to bring Louisiana inspired cocktails to Topeka
Topeka Police identify man killed in Christmas car wreck
Chloe Noelle Graham, 32, of Pomona, was arrested in connection with drug possession following a...
Pomona woman arrested in connection with fentanyl possession after fleeing from Jackson County deputies
Zunzella McBride
Affidavit reveals new details in string of Wanamaker assaults
Festivities kick off at 4 and will end with the apple dropping.
Aggieville looking to bring in 2023 with Little Apple drop

Latest News

FILE
Kansas High Court adopts new plan to aid those with limited English skills
A local woman walks to the distribution point of humanitarian aid in front of housing which was...
Ukraine faces grim start to 2023 after fresh Russian attacks
Crews work to clear the scene after an SUV flipped into a Salina creek on Dec. 30, 2022.
Driver frees himself after SUV flips into Salina creek
FILE
One perishes in unsanctioned homeless camp in North Lawrence