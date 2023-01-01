Baldwin City man arrested following attempted capital murder

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Baldwin City man is behind bars for what police have dubbed an attempted capital murder following two separate shootings outside a local restaurant and library.

Just after 7:10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, the Baldwin City Police Department says that officials were called to the 800 block of 8th St. with reports that a suspect had fired a gun from a moving vehicle. The caller reported that shots had been fired at The Bullpen.

BCPD said officers as well as deputies from the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to the establishment and confirmed that shots had been fired from outside the business.

While en route, officials said another call rolled in from residents outside of the Baldwin City Public Library at 800 7th St. with more reports of shots fired.

BCPD indicated it was able to identify the suspect vehicle and an arrest was made. However, both scenes remain under investigation as evidence is collected, information is processed and multiple witnesses are interviewed.

The Douglas Co. booking report indicates that Junah Augustus Sisney, 20, of Baldwin City, was arrested and booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on attempted capital murder, flee or attempt to elude, criminal use of weapons and criminal damage to property.

Officials noted that no injuries were reported in either shooting.

Sisney remains behind bars on a $100,000 bond.

