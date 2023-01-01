Affidavit reveals new details in string of Wanamaker assaults

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Court documents reveal new information about a man’s string of assaults along Wanamaker Rd. and how authorities took him into custody.

13 NEWS obtained the arresting affidavit for Zunzilla McBride, 39.

According the affidavit, Topeka Police initially responded to a call Dec. 13, 2022 that a man wrapped in a blanket hit an employee at Academy Sports with a pool stick. The woman suffered two broken cheekbones, a broken nose and collarbone, and a torn ear. According the affidavit, the woman couldn’t remember what happened, possibly because of a head injury.

From there, the man, later identified as Zunzella McBride, used the pool stick to attack a woman sitting in a car outside the On the Border restaurant. According to the affidavit, the woman said McBride swung the pool stick through the window, hitting her shoulder and neck, and breaking the stick in half.

Finally, Police say McBride headed toward the intersection of SW Huntoon and Wanamaker, where he threw a rock a rock through the window of 13 Sports Director Vince Lovergine’s car. Lovergine told police he blocked the rock with his hand, which caused some minor swelling. The rock also damaged the inside of his car door.

McBride then jumped in the bed of a nearby pickup and laid down in the bed.

“Zenzella (sic) barricaded himself by laying down in the bed of the truck,” the officer wrote in the affidavit. “Zenzella was still wrapped in the blue blanket and Officers could not see his hands. Officers feared that Zenzella was still armed with a weapon and would continue to cause harm to the public or Officers if he was not apprehended.”

The affidavit states McBride did not comply with officers’ commands, and at one point said “something along the lines of ‘I’m ready to die.’”

According to the affidavit, officers eventually threw a tear gas canister into the pickup’s bed. McBride then showed his hands to officers, got out of the truck bed and was taken into custody.

McBride is charged with three counts of aggravated battery, plus felony interference with law enforcement, two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, and one count of misdemeanor theft.

He has a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 3, 2023 and remains jailed on $75,000 bond.

