5 hospitalized after SUV T-bones semi on Kansas highway

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were rushed to the hospital after an SUV t-boned a semi-truck after it ran a stop sign across a Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 23 and M Road, near Dodge City, with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2012 Dodge Durango driven by Xochilt Villalobos-Hernandez, 25, of Dodge City, had been headed west on M Road as a 2004 International semi-truck driven by Robert D. Binning, 34, of McDonald, had been headed north on the highway.

KHP indicated that Villalobos-Hernandez failed to stop at the stop sign and T-boned the passenger side of the Binning’s semi, ricocheted, then hit the side of the truck’s tractor with the car’s driverside door.

Finally, officials said the Durango came to rest west of the highway, just north of M Road while the semi came to a rest in the ditch west of the highway.

KHP said Villalobos-Hernandez and three of her passengers, Inez Hernandez, 24, Crystal A. Garcia, 30, and Mara K. Villar, 27, all of Dodge City, were taken to St. Catherine Hospital with suspected serious injuries. A fourth passenger, Karen M. Villar, 27, of Dodge City, was also taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries.

Officials noted that while Villalobos-Hernandez was wearing her seatbelt, none of her passengers had been wearing one at the time of the crash.

KHP also indicated that Binning walked away from the crash with no injuries. He also was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

