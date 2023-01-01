3 Junction City children reported missing by father, believed to be with mother

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Junction City children have been reported missing to officials by their father and are believed to be with their mother.

Kansas Missing and Unsolved reports that three children from Junction City were reported missing on Dec. 21 - Genevieve, 3, Camden, 4, and Rosie Peterson, 6.

Jerome H. Peterson III, the father of the children, contacted 13 NEWS on Sunday, Jan. 1, to report that his children had been missing for 11 days.

According to KMU, it is believed that the Peterson children are with their mother Jeana Louise Peterson Foley.

Genevieve has been described as a 2-foot-tall, 30-pound, 3-year-old girl with brown hair and blue eyes. Camden is a 2-foot-tall, 35-pound, 4-year-old boy with brown hair and blue eyes. Rosie is a 3-foot-tall, 45-pound girl with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information about the children’s whereabouts, they should contact the Junction City Police Department at 785-762-5912 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 785-296-4017.

