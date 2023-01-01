2,500+ fentanyl pills seized by Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In 2022, the Shawnee Co. Drug Enforcement Task Force seized more than 2,500 fentanyl pills, more than 486 pounds of marijuana and more than 7 pounds of meth.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, Dec. 30, that the 2022 statistics from the Shawnee Co. Drug Enforcement Task Force were released by Sheriff Brian Hill, Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles and Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay.

During 2022, the Sheriff’s Office noted that the DETF served a total of 65 search warrants and made 94 arrests. The task force seized more than $130,000 in cash and two vehicles used for illegal means. It also took 73 illegal firearms off the streets.

As for narcotics, officials indicated that the task force seized:

2,528 dosage units of fentanyl

5 dosage units of LSD

7.11 pounds of methamphetamine

486.18 pounds of marijuana 69 pounds of Delta 8 THC 149 dosage units of THC edibles

3.48 ounces of heroin

1.4 pounds of cocaine

931 dosage units of MDMA or Ecstasy

9.27 ounces of mushrooms

