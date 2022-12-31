Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old child onto train tracks, authorities say

Authorities in Oregon say a woman has been arrested after pushing a child onto train tracks. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV Staff, Drew Marine and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - An Oregon woman is facing several charges after authorities say she pushed a child onto train tracks earlier this week.

According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, a mother and her 3-year-old child were waiting for a train at the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform in Northeast Portland on Wednesday when Brianna Lace Workman, 32, shoved the child off the platform and onto the train tracks without provocation

KPTV reports the incident was captured on TriMet video surveillance that showed bystanders jumping out of their seats while Workman sat back down.

Authorities said the child landed face-first on the metal rail and rocks before quickly being rescued. The child reportedly had a severe headache and a small red mark on their forehead after the incident.

“There’s no excuse for that. I don’t understand why someone would do something like that,” said MAX rider Blaine Danley.

The district attorney’s office said Workman was arraigned on charges that include assault, interfering with public transportation, disorderly conduct and recklessly endangering another person.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police identify man killed in Christmas car wreck
Pablo Fabela, Roberto Renteria
Nebraska men arrested in Jackson Co.
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
Chloe Noelle Graham, 32, of Pomona, was arrested in connection with drug possession following a...
Pomona woman arrested in connection with fentanyl possession after fleeing from Jackson County deputies
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies

Latest News

(AP Photo/LM Otero)
No. 9 K-State falls to No. 5 Alabama in the Sugar Bowl
Shawnee County Solid Waste held their first-ever cardboard disposal event this weekend.
Shawnee Co. Solid Waste holds Carboard disposal event
As we gear into the new year, a local organization hosted their annual New Year’s Eve...
Kansas Children’s Discovery Center celebrates Noon Year’s Eve
13 News this Morning Birthday Club 12-31-22
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 12-31-22