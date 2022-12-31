Shawnee Co. Solid Waste holds Carboard disposal event

Shawnee County Solid Waste held their first-ever cardboard disposal event this weekend.
By Marlon Martinez
Dec. 31, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Solid Waste held their first-ever cardboard disposal event this weekend.

The event ran from 9:00 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday morning at the Stormont Vail Center. Crew members brought three waste trucks to dispose of all the unneeded cardboard boxes brought in by the community. The event aimed to assist community members in properly disposing of cardboard while also assisting the environment.

The supervisor on staff, Domingo Lopez, told 13 News they had a pretty successful turnout, serving over 50 cars by 9:30 in the morning. Lopez said this weekend was great timing to host the event as we are coming out of the Christmas holidays.

“Make it easier,” said Lopez. “I know lot of people have lot of cardboard after Christmas and everything and not really know what to do with it. So, we set this up to give them an idea or give them an option to take to somewhere other than throwing it on the ground.”

With the great turnout, Lopez said he doesn’t see why they wouldn’t hold another event and advices community members to check their social media for future events.

