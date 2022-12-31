Saturday forecast: Becoming mostly sunny, warmer

Tracking chance for rain late Monday
Today will be warm in the mid 50s with light winds.
Today will be warm in the mid 50s with light winds.(WIBW)
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve had a lot of clouds and even some sprinkles this morning, but the clouds should become less this afternoon with skies becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Temperatures today will be warm in the mid 50s with light south winds. Tonight will be near freezing with temperatures on the first day of the new year being mil in the low 50s. There is a chance for rain and an occasional rumble of thunder late Monday afternoon into the night. Rainfall amounts look low between 0.10″ and 0.25″.

Today: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds light and variable.

New Year’s Day: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Rain likely in the afternoon. Some thunder and lightning possible. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

The rain chance Monday is highest in the east, but even then it does not look like anything significant. Rainfall amounts will be low all said and done at 0.25″ or less. We will be colder Tuesday behind a cold front with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Winds will be breezy from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph Tuesday. We will be in the mid 20s Tuesday night.

We continue to cool off Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures both days around 40 degrees. Winds Thursday should return from the south with skies also becoming mostly sunny at that time too. South winds become breezy Friday with temperatures still chilly in the mid to upper 40s. We may touch 50 degrees next Saturday ahead of a cold front during the day Saturday. Right now the front looks to come through dry.

8-day forecast (December 31, 2022).
8-day forecast (December 31, 2022).(WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police identify man killed in Christmas car wreck
Pablo Fabela, Roberto Renteria
Nebraska men arrested in Jackson Co.
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
Chloe Noelle Graham, 32, of Pomona, was arrested in connection with drug possession following a...
Pomona woman arrested in connection with fentanyl possession after fleeing from Jackson County deputies
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies

Latest News

Cool & Dry At Midnight New Year's Eve
Friday night forecast: Cooler but still above average for this time of year
Storm system early next week includes rain Monday
Not as windy today, cooler but still above seasonal average
Most dry with a wide range in highs today due to a cold front
Mild weather with a storm system early next week
Breezy today and tomorrow with lighter winds Friday through Sunday
Mild today, still windy