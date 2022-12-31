Saturday forecast: Becoming mostly sunny, warmer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve had a lot of clouds and even some sprinkles this morning, but the clouds should become less this afternoon with skies becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Temperatures today will be warm in the mid 50s with light south winds. Tonight will be near freezing with temperatures on the first day of the new year being mil in the low 50s. There is a chance for rain and an occasional rumble of thunder late Monday afternoon into the night. Rainfall amounts look low between 0.10″ and 0.25″.

Today: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds light and variable.

New Year’s Day: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Rain likely in the afternoon. Some thunder and lightning possible. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

The rain chance Monday is highest in the east, but even then it does not look like anything significant. Rainfall amounts will be low all said and done at 0.25″ or less. We will be colder Tuesday behind a cold front with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Winds will be breezy from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph Tuesday. We will be in the mid 20s Tuesday night.

We continue to cool off Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures both days around 40 degrees. Winds Thursday should return from the south with skies also becoming mostly sunny at that time too. South winds become breezy Friday with temperatures still chilly in the mid to upper 40s. We may touch 50 degrees next Saturday ahead of a cold front during the day Saturday. Right now the front looks to come through dry.

8-day forecast (December 31, 2022). (WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.