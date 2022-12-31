Riley County Police Department officially have a new director

Brian Peete says he wouldn't be in this position if it wasn't for his wife and daughter.
Brian Peete says he wouldn't be in this position if it wasn't for his wife and daughter.(WIBW)
By Joseph Robben
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Brian Peete was sworn in Friday morning as the new police director of the Riley County Police Department. Peete says he feels blessed to bring his wife and daughter to Riley County and is excited to start this chapter in their lives.

“I want to try to be stoic, I want to try to just try to stay a lane hit me emotionally because this is such a great department and such a great community I’m putting a lot on myself just to make sure that I don’t let them down and so it was very exciting and very humbling at the same time,” said Peete.

He plans to get things rolling now that he is officially on duty.

“Meetings that I’m going to go to, the mandatory meetings, but everything else is going to be the calendar will just be filled with asking folks from the department that I can meet with them whether its a 24/7 schedule and then meet with everybody in the department meet with as many people in the community business leaders, faith organizations as I can,” said Peete.

Peete says he wants to focus on future problems that could turn into concerns for the county.

“From what I’ve seen and what I’ve heard don’t necessarily know if there are any direct problems that I think that need to be immediately addressed so at this point I just plan on keeping my mouth shut and keeping my eyes open and just watching all the processes play out and then see if there is anything within my abilities and my scope that I can streamline things and make things easier,” said Peete.

Peete also mentioned that he would not be in this position if it wasn’t for his wife and daughter.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pablo Fabela, Roberto Renteria
Nebraska men arrested in Jackson Co.
Topeka Police identify man killed in Christmas car wreck
The Sedgwick Co. Zoo has shared with the public the cause of death of its chimpanzee Kucheza,...
Sedgwick Co. Zoo releases cause of death of it 5-week chimpanzee Kucheza
1100 block SW Plass Ave.
TPD units at Central Topeka home part of robbery investigation
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

Latest News

Fans get ready for the Sugar Bowl
Fans get ready for the Sugar Bowl
The Topeka Shortstop Time and Temperature phone line will remain in service.
Topeka Time and Temp line to remain in service with new owners
A group of Seneca community members celebrated the retirement of a long-time staple in their...
Seneca community members honor long-time service station owner
Topeka Police identified the man killed when the car he was in hit a utility pole.
Topeka Police identify man killed in Christmas car wreck