Riley County Police Department officially have a new director

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Brian Peete was sworn in Friday morning as the new police director of the Riley County Police Department. Peete says he feels blessed to bring his wife and daughter to Riley County and is excited to start this chapter in their lives.

“I want to try to be stoic, I want to try to just try to stay a lane hit me emotionally because this is such a great department and such a great community I’m putting a lot on myself just to make sure that I don’t let them down and so it was very exciting and very humbling at the same time,” said Peete.

He plans to get things rolling now that he is officially on duty.

“Meetings that I’m going to go to, the mandatory meetings, but everything else is going to be the calendar will just be filled with asking folks from the department that I can meet with them whether its a 24/7 schedule and then meet with everybody in the department meet with as many people in the community business leaders, faith organizations as I can,” said Peete.

Peete says he wants to focus on future problems that could turn into concerns for the county.

“From what I’ve seen and what I’ve heard don’t necessarily know if there are any direct problems that I think that need to be immediately addressed so at this point I just plan on keeping my mouth shut and keeping my eyes open and just watching all the processes play out and then see if there is anything within my abilities and my scope that I can streamline things and make things easier,” said Peete.

Peete also mentioned that he would not be in this position if it wasn’t for his wife and daughter.

