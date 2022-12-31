Pre-teen injured in accidental shooting in Geary Co.

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say a Friday evening shooting that wounded a pre-teen appears to have been an accident.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded just before 9 p.m. to a home on Humboldt Creek Rd. They say an older sibling was attempting to clear a firearm when it went off. The younger child was hit in the shoulder.

Authorities say the victim was taken to Via Christie Hospital and is expected to recover.

The Sheriff’s Office continues investigating.

