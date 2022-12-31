Pre-teen injured in accidental shooting in Geary Co.

(Submitted)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say a Friday evening shooting that wounded a pre-teen appears to have been an accident.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded just before 9 p.m. to a home on Humboldt Creek Rd. They say an older sibling was attempting to clear a firearm when it went off. The younger child was hit in the shoulder.

Authorities say the victim was taken to Via Christie Hospital and is expected to recover.

The Sheriff’s Office continues investigating.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police identify man killed in Christmas car wreck
Pablo Fabela, Roberto Renteria
Nebraska men arrested in Jackson Co.
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
Chloe Noelle Graham, 32, of Pomona, was arrested in connection with drug possession following a...
Pomona woman arrested in connection with fentanyl possession after fleeing from Jackson County deputies
Topekans can now get a taste of New Orleans with cocktails and daiquiris at the “New Orleans...
New business opens to bring Louisiana inspired cocktails to Topeka

Latest News

FILE- Edward Seaton, publisher and editor-in-chief of The Manhattan Mercury newspaper, delivers...
Former Manhattan Mercury publisher, Pulitzer Prize Board chair dies
(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
No. 4 Jayhawks beat Oklahoma State in Big 12 opener
Festivities kick off at 4 and will end with the apple dropping.
Aggieville looking to bring in 2023 with little apple dropping
(AP Photo/LM Otero)
No. 9 K-State falls to No. 5 Alabama in the Sugar Bowl