Nonprofit helps to rehome dozens after Kansas Masonic Home’s sudden closure

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local nonprofit stepped up to help dozens of people following the sudden closure of the Kansas Masonic Home senior living campus.

The group, Empowered Senior, offers educational resources and consultations to seniors and their loved ones, as well as no-cost home placement services. The Kansas Masonic Home called on the organization to assist with moving about 60 people to new homes following the announcement that the facility would close at the end of the year.

Empower Senior President Katherine Ambrose said this rehoming effort was the the organization’s largest undertaking so far.

“We may have three people moving at one time, so to have 60 people moving at one time, that was a big deal,” Ambrose said. “There have been times when maybe a section of a community would close down, but to have a whole entire community close and to have it happen at Christmastime on such short notice, it was just a shock.”

The now former residents of the Kansas Masonic Home have moved or will soon move to other communities across Wichita, with the exception of one who moved closer to family in Colorado. Looking ahead, Empower Senior voiced hope that someone eventually will buy and reopen the KMH campus.

