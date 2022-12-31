Nonprofit helps to rehome dozens after Kansas Masonic Home’s sudden closure

Kansas Masonic Home in Wichita, Kansas
Kansas Masonic Home in Wichita, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:19 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local nonprofit stepped up to help dozens of people following the sudden closure of the Kansas Masonic Home senior living campus.

The group, Empowered Senior, offers educational resources and consultations to seniors and their loved ones, as well as no-cost home placement services. The Kansas Masonic Home called on the organization to assist with moving about 60 people to new homes following the announcement that the facility would close at the end of the year.

Empower Senior President Katherine Ambrose said this rehoming effort was the the organization’s largest undertaking so far.

“We may have three people moving at one time, so to have 60 people moving at one time, that was a big deal,” Ambrose said. “There have been times when maybe a section of a community would close down, but to have a whole entire community close and to have it happen at Christmastime on such short notice, it was just a shock.”

The now former residents of the Kansas Masonic Home have moved or will soon move to other communities across Wichita, with the exception of one who moved closer to family in Colorado. Looking ahead, Empower Senior voiced hope that someone eventually will buy and reopen the KMH campus.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Topekans can now get a taste of New Orleans with cocktails and daiquiris at the “New Orleans...
New business opens to bring Louisiana inspired cocktails to Topeka
Topeka Police identify man killed in Christmas car wreck
Chloe Noelle Graham, 32, of Pomona, was arrested in connection with drug possession following a...
Pomona woman arrested in connection with fentanyl possession after fleeing from Jackson County deputies
Zunzella McBride
Affidavit reveals new details in string of Wanamaker assaults
Festivities kick off at 4 and will end with the apple dropping.
Aggieville looking to bring in 2023 with Little Apple drop

Latest News

FILE
KC man sent to hospital after speeding Cadillac smashes into concrete wall
FILE
Hays man hospitalized after thrown from rolling vehicle on Kansas highway
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 1-1-23
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 1-1-23
Former Manhattan Mercury publisher, Pulitzer Prize Board chair dies
Former Manhattan Mercury publisher, Pulitzer Prize Board chair dies
Aggieville looking to bring in 2023 with Little Apple drop
Aggieville looking to bring in 2023 with Little Apple drop