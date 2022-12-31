No. 9 K-State falls to No. 5 Alabama in the Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS, LA. (WIBW) - No. 9 Kansas State football suffered a 45-20 loss to No. 5 Alabama in the 2022 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Saturday.

The Wildcats racked up a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Ty Zentner made a 41 yard field goal to start, and that was followed by a Deuce Vaughn explosion of 88 yards for a touchdown.

The Crimson Tide was able to get on the board at the very end of the first quarter, Isaiah Bond caught a 6 yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young to make it 10-7 KSU.

Alabama’s defense then proceeded to shut K-State out in the second quarter, as the offense racked up 11 more points to head into halftime with a 21-10 lead.

In the first two minutes of the third quarter, Alabama found the endzone twice, gaining a 35-10 lead.

The Wildcats responded with a 28 yard field goal by Zentner in the third quarter, and the Crimson Tide added another touchdown to end the third up 42-13.

They started the fourth quarter scoring with a 49 yard field goal. Then, Kansas State finally got back into the endzone. Jordan Schippers pushed in a 1 yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 45-20 with 3:06 remaining in the game.

That would do it for the 2022 Sugar Bowl, with Alabama winning 45-20.

The Big 12 Champions cap off their 2022 campaign with a 10-4 record.

