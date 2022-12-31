No. 4 Jayhawks beat Oklahoma State in Big 12 opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 4 Kansas men’s basketball won its first conference game of the season, taking down Oklahoma State 69-67 at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks in this nail-biter with 20 points, followed by KJ Adams with 14.

KU moves to 12-1 on the season, and will next take on Texas Tech in Lubbock on Tuesday.

