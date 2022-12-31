New Year’s Eve: Warm start next year with a chance for rain

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The clouds cleared out and we got some Sun to end the year. Temperatures were nice today in the low 60s believe it or not thanks to that extra sunshine. Tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures around freezing so put on a few layers if you plan on ringing in the new year outdoors. Otherwise, no weather complications for tonight! The first day of 2023 will be nice in the mid to upper 50s with a chance for fog mainly in East Kansas Sunday morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 30s. Winds light and variable.

New Year’s Day: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Rain likely in the afternoon. Some thunder and lightning possible. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Rain is very likely Monday afternoon beginning with scattered rain showers in Central Kansas then expanding eastward becoming more widespread as it does. However, rainfall amounts are not looking high with an average of 0.10″ to 0.25″ of rain expected. Some areas may see more because there is a chance at some non-severe thunderstorms, but generally this will not be a significant rain in Northeast Kansas. Higher amounts will be east of Highway 75.

After the rain comes the cold front and temperatures become chilly beginning Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 40s then with northwest winds breezy at 10 to 20 mph under partly cloudy skies. We stay chilly around 40 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday with clouds decreasing, especially Thursday, with more sunlight in the area.

We may warm back to around 50 degrees just in time for next weekend. There is also a very low chance for sprinkles or light rain showers next Saturday night, but confidence in low in anything at all so have left those chances off the 8-day forecast. We may be looking at a better widespread chance for rain again next Monday or Tuesday. We’ll keep you posted to any updates regarding that timeline.

