New RCPD Director pens open letter to the community

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - In his first full day on the job, new Riley Co. Police Dept. Director Brian Peete introduced himself to the community.

Peete released an open letter Saturday. In it, he said he is “honored and humbled” to serve the area, adding he, his wife Natalie and daughter Gabriella “can’t wait to immerse ourselves within the community!”

Peete also announced Kurt Moldrup, who served as RCPD’s interim director since February 1, will stay on as Assistant Director. Moldrup did not seek the director’s position on a permanent basis.

“RCPD has long been on the cutting edge of the law enforcement profession and represents the future of its evolution: a culture of professionalism, dignity, preservation and mutual respect, partnership, and regionalization. These are strengths I fully intend to maintain and elevate,” Peete said.

Peete was sworn in as director Friday by the Riley Co. Law Board. In comments to 13 NEWS, he said his first order of business will be to meet with as many people as he can, from RCPD staff and business leaders, to faith and community organizations. In his letter, Peete said he also will hold several town hall listening sessions.

“I pledge to be proactive, approachable, and available. Everyone’s needs are my priorities, and I am here to serve,” he wrote.

Peete comes to Manhattan from Montpelier, Vermont, where he served as police chief. He was chosen from 15 applicants overall. From there, the law board named three finalists.

RCPD Director Brian Peete’s letter to the community:

To the Riley County Community, Hello! I am Brian Peete, and I am honored and humbled to serve Riley County as the next Director of the Riley County Police Department.

I would like to thank the Law Board for their faith and trust in my appointment. My wife Natalie and our daughter Gabriella are excited about this privilege, and we can’t wait to immerse ourselves within the community! Riley County is vibrant with a truly exciting future in which the Riley County Police Department plays a pivotal role. It is our primary job to maintain safety and security to ensure our county thrives and remains attractive to families, students and professionals, and businesses small and large.

RCPD has long been on the cutting edge of the law enforcement profession and represents the future of its evolution: a culture of professionalism, dignity, preservation and mutual respect, partnership, and regionalization. These are strengths I fully intend to maintain and elevate. I am thrilled and grateful that Kurt Moldrup will continue his service as our Assistant Director, and I know he and I will make an exceptional team. That said, it is my goal to spend the majority of my first several weeks speaking with all members of the department to solicit their ideas, advice, and honest candor; but most importantly, to get to know them and for them to get to know and trust me.

I will also meet with the Law Board to learn its priorities, speak with the Community Advisory Board, the County, and all municipal governments to understand their priorities and to solidify our bonds. I am especially eager to work with the Manhattan-Riley County Coalition for Equal Justice. We all want a highly proficient, transparent, fair, and humanizing police force that our community can remain proud of, and I am confident we will continue to do so hand-in-hand.

I will also meet with business leaders and business owners, our faith-based houses, and community organizations and non-profits. Last but not least, I will hold numerous town hall listening sessions (virtual and in-person) with members of our community to learn what you want to see in your police force.

I pledge to be proactive, approachable, and available. Everyone’s needs are my priorities, and I am here to serve. In closing, I have attached my summarized resume to give everyone a better understanding of who I am and what my professional experiences are. I look forward to meeting with everyone, as Natalie, Gabriella and I make Riley County our permanent family home!

Sincerely,

Brian Peete

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.