New business opens to bring Louisiana inspired cocktails to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans can now get a taste of New Orleans with cocktails and daiquiris at the “New Orleans Style Daiquiris and More.”

The shop held its soft opening Friday at its new location at 623 SW 6th Ave. The shop does not serve food right now, but the hope is to one day serve Louisiana-style dishes, like gumbo and jambalaya.

Co-owner Danielle Cottman moved to Topeka 10 years ago with her sister Tameka McCray and ever since, they have wanted to open a business that pays homage to Louisiana so they can bring a new, unique style to the sunflower state.

”Me and my sister have been in Kansas for a long time, and little by little, we have been trying to introduce different parts of our culture to Kansas,” said Cottman. “I think Topeka will be impressed by what we are doing here... Something to pick up quick, go home and relax.”

Currently, the shop has different flavors called voodoo, Mardi-gras, of course, strawberry, and the “Tornado,” a new take on the shop’s other cocktail, “the hurricane.”

