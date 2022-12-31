KSU fans file down New Orleans for pregame parade ahead of Sugar Bowl

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State fans have flooded the streets of New Orleans as they anticipate the Sugar Bowl matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Fans joined together by the bunches up Decatur Street in downtown New Orleans for the parade, which celebrates the teams and the city.

“We’re showing up and showing out,” one fan said.

“It’s unbelievable,” another fan added. “Everywhere you go - purple, purple, purple. Couldn’t ask for better support.”

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. Saturday.

Willie the Wildcat and K-State cheerleaders led the parade.
