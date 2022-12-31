Kansas Children’s Discovery Center celebrates Noon Year’s Eve

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As we gear into the new year, a local organization hosted their annual New Year’s Eve celebration for families.

The Noon Year’s Eve celebration returned to the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, located at 4400 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604, after being put on hold since the beginning of the pandemic. Dene Mosier, president and CEO of Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, said she is excited to host the event once again.

“It feels so good,” said Mosier. “To have everybody back in person and celebrating in this way.”

As families await the infamous New York City ball drop at midnight, the Noon Year’s Eve celebration allows kids to take part in the celebration, but instead at noon on New Year’s Eve and with balloons.

“You will see the biggest smiles,” said Mosier, and squeals of delight—an absolute joy. It really is magical for them.”

The event began at 9:30 a.m. with many activities for children to do, like a donut party, sensational science, and the best part, the balloon countdown drop. Mosier said the celebration is not only fun, but it’s a way for the center to raise money to provide for all children.

“We have programs like sensory-friendly Sundays for children who have autism spectrum disorder or are looking for a sensory-friendly environment,” said Mosier. “All of these things take place at no cost for families. And so, events like Noon Year’s Eve make it possible for use to continue to support opportunities to remove barriers for play.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.