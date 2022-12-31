K-State fans flood Decatur Street, pep rally ahead of Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS, LA. (WIBW) - Kansas State fans came out in full force Friday afternoon.

From the famous KSU chant, to beads, cups, you name it, it was there on Canal Street.

“Our family are all K-Staters. I went to K-State years ago, We have season tickets for football, basketball, we try to follow them wherever they go and you want to be a part of that atmosphere and a part of the fun,” Washburn Softball head coach Brenda Holaday said.

“Any of these huge bowls is just incredible experiences for fans and the team. Coming to the Sugar Bowl for the first time ever is just amazing and getting to play a team like Alabama is just awesome, we’re looking forward to it,” Bob Mellen said.

“We’re showing up and showing out. It’s just great to be here. This is a once in a lifetime thing for us. I remember 2012, I didn’t get to go, I was only 11 but it’s just pretty awesome to be here.” Tate Sauder said.

Kick-off for the Sugar Bowl is at 11 a.m. on New Years Eve.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.