K-State fans flood Decatur Street, pep rally ahead of Sugar Bowl

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, LA. (WIBW) - Kansas State fans came out in full force Friday afternoon.

From the famous KSU chant, to beads, cups, you name it, it was there on Canal Street.

“Our family are all K-Staters. I went to K-State years ago, We have season tickets for football, basketball, we try to follow them wherever they go and you want to be a part of that atmosphere and a part of the fun,” Washburn Softball head coach Brenda Holaday said.

“Any of these huge bowls is just incredible experiences for fans and the team. Coming to the Sugar Bowl for the first time ever is just amazing and getting to play a team like Alabama is just awesome, we’re looking forward to it,” Bob Mellen said.

“We’re showing up and showing out. It’s just great to be here. This is a once in a lifetime thing for us. I remember 2012, I didn’t get to go, I was only 11 but it’s just pretty awesome to be here.” Tate Sauder said.

Kick-off for the Sugar Bowl is at 11 a.m. on New Years Eve.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police identify man killed in Christmas car wreck
Pablo Fabela, Roberto Renteria
Nebraska men arrested in Jackson Co.
The Sedgwick Co. Zoo has shared with the public the cause of death of its chimpanzee Kucheza,...
Sedgwick Co. Zoo releases cause of death of it 5-week chimpanzee Kucheza
1100 block SW Plass Ave.
TPD units at Central Topeka home part of robbery investigation
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student

Latest News

Willie the Wildcat and K-State cheerleaders led the parade.
KSU fans file down New Orleans for pregame parade ahead of Sugar Bowl
TCU cornerback Josh Newton (24) and safety Namdi Obiazor (4) try to stop Kansas State running...
RB Deuce Vaughn at front of Tide defense minds heading into Sugar Bowl
RB Deuce Vaugh at front of Tide defense minds heading into Sugar Bowl
A pile of collectables for K-State fans arrive as the countdown to the Sugar Bowl continues.
K-State fans arrive in New Orleans in time for Sugar Bowl