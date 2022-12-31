Former Manhattan Mercury publisher, Pulitzer Prize Board chair dies

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A long-time Kansas newspaper publisher and former chairman of the Pulitzer Prize Board has passed away.

Edward Seaton died Monday of natural causes at his home in Manhattan. He was 79-years-old.

Seaton was chairman of the board of Seaton Publications and former publisher of The Manhattan Mercury, according to the newspaper. His son Ned is the current publisher.

An obituary published in the Manhattan Mercury began by describing him as, “first and foremost, a man who wanted all the facts, wanted them unvarnished; he wanted to face the tough problems head-on, believing in his core that there was always a solution if you got all the facts and worked hard enough to understand them correctly.”

According to the obituary, Seaton’s grandfather, Fay Seaton, bought The Mercury in 1915. Fay’s two sons, Ed’s father Richard and his uncle Fred and Richard, also led the family media operations, with Edward and his brother David going on to become publishers, and Ed’s sons, Ned and Jay, becoming the fourth generation to go into the newspaper business.

Among his accomplishments, The Mercury reports Ed Seaton led the Inter American Press Association, which worked to secure freedom of the press in the Americas. In the course of that work, he met with many world leaders, including Cuba’s Fidel Castro.

According to The Mercury, Seaton also served as a member of the Pulitzer Prize Board for nine years, including time as its chairman.

Among those paying tribute to Seaton this week was Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas. Moran said he and his wife, Robba, personally knew Seaton, and valued his leadership on Kansas State University’s Landon Lecture Series.

“Ed Seaton lived a full life, dedicating himself to the advancement of democracy and freedom for the international press,” Moran wrote in a statement. “Ed leaves a lasting legacy of commitment to journalism, and I am grateful for his passion for making Kansas and the world a better place.”

Seaton began his journalism career as a reporter and copy editor at the Louisville (Kentucky) Courier-Journal, according to The Mercury, which he joined in 1969 as publisher and associate editor. In 1981 he became the publisher and editor-in-chief.

During his career, Seaton built The Mercury’s current building and expanded the company. He and his family built a group of affiliated media companies in Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. Locally those include The Pottawatomie County Times, The Junction City Union, and Manhattan Broadcasting.

Seaton was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Karen. He’s survived by sons Ned and Jay and their families. According to The Mercury, the family is planning a memorial service in Manhattan for a later date.

His obituary in The Mercury concludes: “Edward left this world only a block from the home where he came into it. But the world he left behind is better than the one he came into, from his hometown to the halls of power across the western hemisphere, to newsrooms across the country and the world. And more than anything, of course, in the hearts and minds of his kids and grandkids.”

