CoreFirst Ice Rink offers families a healthy, fun option for New Years resolution

While gym memberships can cost you a pretty penny, many community members are finding new alternatives to staying active in the new year.
By Marlon Martinez
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While gym memberships can cost you a pretty penny, many community members are finding new alternatives to staying active in the new year.

It’s that time again, when many are looking for a healthier lifestyle and a way to stay active as their new year’s resolution. While gyms can become pricey and overcrowded at the start of a new year, many like Myca Smith have looked into ice skating to stay active.

“I think it would be an amazing way to get some exercise,” said Smith. “I’m already feeling it, and I’ve only been here for about an hour.”

Smith says not only are you burning sweat, but it’s also an alternative to do with the whole family.

“I think it’s the perfect way for everybody to go out there and just have a fun time,” said Smith. “Just lots of laughs and smiles, and then when you fall, it’s funny.”

The CoreFirst Ice Rink located at Evergy Plaza opened last month, and many, like Mara Battiston, could not wait to bring their hockey skills to the ice.

“Most of the staff here play hockey,” said Battiston. “So, they let me use my stick and puck.”

Battiston, who travels to Kansas City for hockey practice, said having the ice rink closer to home allows her to get some reps in while also staying active.

“If you’re wearing a coat, you get sweaty,” said Battiston. “Sometimes if you see somebody racing, you want to try to race with them.”

Devin Dultnier, ice rink staff, said he enjoys his job; not only is he having fun, but he is also staying active and helping others out during his six-hour shift.

“I mean, I feel like they don’t understand it’s a workout,” said Dultnier. “Because they are having so much. But in the end they’ll feel it maybe the next day, but they’ll enjoy it while it lasts.”

The ice rink is operating until January 29th, and tickets are still available online.

