Cleanup from Keystone Pipeline rupture in KS to continue at least through January

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cleanup from the Keystone oil pipeline rupture in Washington Co., Kan. will continue at least through the end of January.

Three weeks after the break sent 14,000 barrels of oil flowing across pasture land south of the Nebraska border and into Mill Creek, the on-site response has grown from 300 personnel to more than 700 today.

Kellen Ashford, spokesperson for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 7, said an exact timeline for completing the response and recover is hard to pinpoint.

“(We’ll be there) for the foreseeable future, definitely through the end of January,” he said Friday in an interview with 13 NEWS.

Ashford says pipeline owner TC Energy is working with their agency, plus local, state and federal agencies. The extreme cold slowed efforts somewhat. He said personnel who could so do worked from indoors, and mechanical excavators temporarily replaced the traditional oil skimmers and vacuum trucks, digging the frozen oil/water mixture from the creek and putting it into roll-off boxes.

“That mechanically-recovered frozen oil/water mixture was sitting in these roll off boxes until it could thaw and then be put into frac tanks,” he said.

As of Thursday night, the EPA reported just shy of 745,00 gallons of oil and water was removed from the creek. Ashford says there’s no evidence the freeze and thaw allowed any oil to escape their barriers.

“The earthen underflow dams are still there, still doing their job containing the oil that was discharged,” he said.

The removal is just one part of this process.

“Then there is a longer-term remedial program, and that remedial program will be the program that’s focused on the longer-term impact. What that will look like, I can’t say. It’s too early too tell,” Ashford said.

TC Energy said repairs are complete on the affected section of pipeline. They restarted oil flow through the area Wednesday. Under federal order, it is running at 20 percent lower pressure.

Ashford says KDHE will oversee what will happen with the dirt and water that’s been removed, while the Kansas Dept. of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism is monitoring impacts on wildlife. In a statement Wednesday, TC Energy said it is committed to ensuring the land is restored.

Ashford said the EPA also is committed to ensuring a full recovery, and learning for the future.

“We take our jobs very seriously and our focus is on protecting the environment and human health. Any lessons we learn from response, those will surely inform future responses,” he said.

Five landowners were directly affected by the spill, and another nine indirectly affected.

The cause of the rupture remains under investigation.

