Aggieville looking to bring in 2023 with little apple dropping

Festivities kick off at 4 and will end with the apple dropping.
Festivities kick off at 4 and will end with the apple dropping.(WIBW)
By Joseph Robben
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As everyone gets ready to bring in the New Year watching the ball drop in Manhattan, New York, Manhattan, Kansas brings its own celebration. Saturday night they will drop the little apple from atop Kites bar in the heart of Aggieville. This is the 20th year of the New Year’s Eve celebration.

“We have the big fire show at 11:20, that goes for half an hour from 11:20 to 11:50 right out at the intersection of 12th and Moro, and then starting about 11:50 we have a lot of live music we talk to people and have some fun and then we do the countdown and then the apple drops off at the top of kites at the stroke of midnight,” said Cook.

With K-state playing in the Sugar Bowl Saturday morning, businesses still expect a large crowd for Saturday night.

“This is big, we have to plan this well in advance not knowing whether k-state is going to make a bowl game, will it be on new years eve, we have no idea what the weather going to be like. But I can tell you we have two hotels in Aggieville and both of them have told us that they’re sold out so we know we’re bringing people in, if you couldn’t make it to New Orleans you might as well be here right in Aggieville,” said Cook.

They are excited to host this for the community and are ready to bring on 2023.

“This is big, this is exactly what we’re built to do we can handle this. This is going to be a lot of fun for us so we’re really looking forward to it,” said Cook.

Festivities kick off around 4 and will end with the apple dropping.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police identify man killed in Christmas car wreck
Pablo Fabela, Roberto Renteria
Nebraska men arrested in Jackson Co.
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
Chloe Noelle Graham, 32, of Pomona, was arrested in connection with drug possession following a...
Pomona woman arrested in connection with fentanyl possession after fleeing from Jackson County deputies
Topekans can now get a taste of New Orleans with cocktails and daiquiris at the “New Orleans...
New business opens to bring Louisiana inspired cocktails to Topeka

Latest News

FILE- Edward Seaton, publisher and editor-in-chief of The Manhattan Mercury newspaper, delivers...
Former Manhattan Mercury publisher, Pulitzer Prize Board chair dies
(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
No. 4 Jayhawks beat Oklahoma State in Big 12 opener
Pre-teen injured in accidental shooting in Geary Co.
(AP Photo/LM Otero)
No. 9 K-State falls to No. 5 Alabama in the Sugar Bowl