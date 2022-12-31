Aggieville looking to bring in 2023 with little apple dropping

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As everyone gets ready to bring in the New Year watching the ball drop in Manhattan, New York, Manhattan, Kansas brings its own celebration. Saturday night they will drop the little apple from atop Kites bar in the heart of Aggieville. This is the 20th year of the New Year’s Eve celebration.

“We have the big fire show at 11:20, that goes for half an hour from 11:20 to 11:50 right out at the intersection of 12th and Moro, and then starting about 11:50 we have a lot of live music we talk to people and have some fun and then we do the countdown and then the apple drops off at the top of kites at the stroke of midnight,” said Cook.

With K-state playing in the Sugar Bowl Saturday morning, businesses still expect a large crowd for Saturday night.

“This is big, we have to plan this well in advance not knowing whether k-state is going to make a bowl game, will it be on new years eve, we have no idea what the weather going to be like. But I can tell you we have two hotels in Aggieville and both of them have told us that they’re sold out so we know we’re bringing people in, if you couldn’t make it to New Orleans you might as well be here right in Aggieville,” said Cook.

They are excited to host this for the community and are ready to bring on 2023.

“This is big, this is exactly what we’re built to do we can handle this. This is going to be a lot of fun for us so we’re really looking forward to it,” said Cook.

Festivities kick off around 4 and will end with the apple dropping.

