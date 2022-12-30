TPD units at Central Topeka home part of ongoing investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say units at one Central Topeka home are part of an ongoing investigation.

The Topeka Police Dept. says officers were conducting an investigation Thursday night in the 1100 block of SW Plass Ave. 13 NEWS saw most officers leave the scene sometime after 8 p.m., with a couple of units staying behind.

They said further information will be released later. 13 NEWS will update this story when that happens.

