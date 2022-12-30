TPD units at Central Topeka home part of ongoing investigation

1100 block SW Plass Ave.
1100 block SW Plass Ave.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say units at one Central Topeka home are part of an ongoing investigation.

The Topeka Police Dept. says officers were conducting an investigation Thursday night in the 1100 block of SW Plass Ave. 13 NEWS saw most officers leave the scene sometime after 8 p.m., with a couple of units staying behind.

They said further information will be released later. 13 NEWS will update this story when that happens.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle crash sent several people to the hospital late Wednesday morning in the 2700...
Three-vehicle, head-on collision in south Topeka sends several people to hospital
No injuries were reported after a vehicle being pursued by Kansas Highway Patrol troopers...
High-speed chase ends in crash late Tuesday near US-75 and I-70 interchange in west Topeka
The Sedgwick Co. Zoo has shared with the public the cause of death of its chimpanzee Kucheza,...
Sedgwick Co. Zoo releases cause of death of it 5-week chimpanzee Kucheza
Governor Laura Kelly signed an executive order on Wednesday, December 28, that would ban the...
Gov. Kelly signs Executive Order to ban TikTok from state-owned devices
Jefferson Co. authorities identify man killed in house fire

Latest News

Pablo Fabela, Roberto Renteria
Nebraska men arrested in Jackson Co.
State authorities say their findings in an investigation of the Junction City Police Department...
KBI: Findings in JCPD investigation with prosecutor
Drivers should keep an eye out as crews fight a grass fire southwest of Topeka.
Auburn Rd. grass fire closes road
As the end of 2022 approaches this coming weekend, the city of Topeka has recorded 17 homicides...
As end of 2022 nears, homicide total up slightly over 2021 in Topeka