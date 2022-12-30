Topeka Police identify man killed in Christmas car wreck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police identified the man killed when the car he was in hit a utility pole.

Topeka Police say the wreck happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Christmas morning, in the 100 block of SE 37th St.

TPD says a westbound car went off the road, hit the pole and stopped in a nearby front yard. Brett M. Joynt, 23, died from his injuries. Two other people in the car were less seriously hurt.

TPD did not specify if Joynt was the driver or a passenger. They say the crash remains under investigation.

