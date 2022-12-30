Theft of compactor reported from Manhattan construction site

Riley County police are investigating the theft of a piece of equipment valued at approximately...
Riley County police are investigating the theft of a piece of equipment valued at approximately $2,000 from a Manhattan construction site.(RCPD)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The theft of a piece of equipment from a Manhattan construction site is under investigation.

Riley County police on Friday the theft was reported around 2:30 p.m. Thursday from a construction site in the 1000 block of N. Manhattan Avenue.

According to Riley County police, a Wacker Neuson plate compactor was reported stolen from that location. The estimated loss in the theft was approximately $2,000.

The victim was listed as Kissic Construction.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sedgwick Co. Zoo has shared with the public the cause of death of its chimpanzee Kucheza,...
Sedgwick Co. Zoo releases cause of death of it 5-week chimpanzee Kucheza
Pablo Fabela, Roberto Renteria
Nebraska men arrested in Jackson Co.
1100 block SW Plass Ave.
TPD units at Central Topeka home part of robbery investigation
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
One person was taken to a Topeka hospital after a rollover-crash Wednesday evening on...
Driver falls asleep at the wheel before rollover crash Wednesday evening on I-335 in Osage County

Latest News

Chloe Noelle Graham, 32, of Pomona, was arrested in connection with drug possession following a...
Pomona woman arrested in connection with fentanyl possession after fleeing from Jackson County deputies
Police responded to a shooting Friday morning in Kansas City, Kansas.
Man drives away in police car, killed following officer gunfire: KCKPD
Riley County police are investigating a forgery case in Manhattan, authorities said.
Riley County police investigating forgery of check issued by USD 383
Four people have died of fire-related injuries in Topeka as of Thursday, Dec. 29, according to...
Five fire-related fatalities reported so far in 2022 in Topeka