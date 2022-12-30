Theft of compactor reported from Manhattan construction site
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The theft of a piece of equipment from a Manhattan construction site is under investigation.
Riley County police on Friday the theft was reported around 2:30 p.m. Thursday from a construction site in the 1000 block of N. Manhattan Avenue.
According to Riley County police, a Wacker Neuson plate compactor was reported stolen from that location. The estimated loss in the theft was approximately $2,000.
The victim was listed as Kissic Construction.
Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.
