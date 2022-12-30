Theft of compactor reported from Manhattan construction site

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The theft of a piece of equipment from a Manhattan construction site is under investigation.

Riley County police on Friday the theft was reported around 2:30 p.m. Thursday from a construction site in the 1000 block of N. Manhattan Avenue.

According to Riley County police, a Wacker Neuson plate compactor was reported stolen from that location. The estimated loss in the theft was approximately $2,000.

The victim was listed as Kissic Construction.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

