Seneca community members honor long-time service station owner

After 47 years, Dale is heading to a peaceful retirement.(.)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of Seneca community members celebrated the retirement of a long-time staple in their community.

Dale Wilhelm was surprised Friday with a gathering in his honor. He’s run the Log Cabin Service and Cafe since 1974. It’s stood as one of the last full-service gas stations in the state.

Now after 47 years, Dale is turning it in and heading to a peaceful retirement.

