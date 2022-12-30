Seneca community members honor long-time service station owner

SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of Seneca community members celebrated the retirement of a long-time staple in their community.

Dale Wilhelm was surprised Friday with a gathering in his honor. He’s run the Log Cabin Service and Cafe since 1974. It’s stood as one of the last full-service gas stations in the state.

Now after 47 years, Dale is turning it in and heading to a peaceful retirement.

