Riley County police investigating forgery of check issued by USD 383
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating the forgery of a check issued by Manhattan-Ogden Unified School District 383, authorities said.
Officers filed a report for forgery around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at Landmark National Bank, 701 Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan.
According to Riley County police officials, USD 383 was listed as the victim in the case.
Riley County police said a $10,832 check the school district wrote to Thermal Comfort Air Inc. was altered by a 25-year-old woman, who attempted to cash it at Landmark National Bank.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
