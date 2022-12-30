Riley County police investigating forgery of check issued by USD 383

Riley County police are investigating a forgery case in Manhattan, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating the forgery of a check issued by Manhattan-Ogden Unified School District 383, authorities said.

Officers filed a report for forgery around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at Landmark National Bank, 701 Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan.

According to Riley County police officials, USD 383 was listed as the victim in the case.

Riley County police said a $10,832 check the school district wrote to Thermal Comfort Air Inc. was altered by a 25-year-old woman, who attempted to cash it at Landmark National Bank.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

