Riley Co. Police release photos of Ogden shooting suspects

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police released photos Friday of three people suspected in an overnight shooting in Ogden.

RCPD said surveillance video shows a car arriving in the 600 block of S. Walnut St. in Ogden around 12:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30. Authorities said several people were involved in the shooting, but no one was injured.

RCPD identified three suspects, who they say left the area in a car driving sought on Walnut, then east on 8th St.

Anyone with information that could help authorities identify suspects or the car should contact RCPD at (785) 537-2112 or Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.

Authorities believe the shooting was an isolated incident with no threat to the larger public.

Riley Co. Police released surveillance images showing three people they believe were involved in a shooting Dec. 30, 2022 in Ogden, Kan. (RCPD)

RCPD searching for suspects in Ogden shooting (Riley Co. Police Dept.)

