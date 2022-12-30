Riley Co. Police release photos of Ogden shooting suspects

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police released photos Friday of three people suspected in an overnight shooting in Ogden.

RCPD said surveillance video shows a car arriving in the 600 block of S. Walnut St. in Ogden around 12:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30. Authorities said several people were involved in the shooting, but no one was injured.

RCPD identified three suspects, who they say left the area in a car driving sought on Walnut, then east on 8th St.

Anyone with information that could help authorities identify suspects or the car should contact RCPD at (785) 537-2112 or Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.

Authorities believe the shooting was an isolated incident with no threat to the larger public.

Riley Co. Police released surveillance images showing three people they believe were involved...
Riley Co. Police released surveillance images showing three people they believe were involved in a shooting Dec. 30, 2022 in Ogden, Kan.(RCPD)
