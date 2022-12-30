Retired teacher hits $125,000 jackpot playing poker in Las Vegas

Officials say a retired teacher from Hawaii won a $125,000 jackpot while playing poker at a Las...
Officials say a retired teacher from Hawaii won a $125,000 jackpot while playing poker at a Las Vegas casino.(Caesars Entertainment)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) - A Hawaii visitor hit a massive jackpot while playing poker on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to Caesars Entertainment, Sandra Haynes of Kauai County, Hawaii, hit a major progressive jackpot this week for $125,878.

KVVU reports Haynes won the jackpot while playing the Let It Ride poker game at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

A spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment said the lucky gambler caught a five-card straight flush to cash the jackpot.

Haynes said she plans to share her winnings with her children and continue to enjoy retirement.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle crash sent several people to the hospital late Wednesday morning in the 2700...
Three-vehicle, head-on collision in south Topeka sends several people to hospital
No injuries were reported after a vehicle being pursued by Kansas Highway Patrol troopers...
High-speed chase ends in crash late Tuesday near US-75 and I-70 interchange in west Topeka
The Sedgwick Co. Zoo has shared with the public the cause of death of its chimpanzee Kucheza,...
Sedgwick Co. Zoo releases cause of death of it 5-week chimpanzee Kucheza
Governor Laura Kelly signed an executive order on Wednesday, December 28, that would ban the...
Gov. Kelly signs Executive Order to ban TikTok from state-owned devices
Jefferson Co. authorities identify man killed in house fire

Latest News

1100 block SW Plass Ave.
TPD units at Central Topeka home part of ongoing investigation
Darius Nathaniel Sessoms, 28, reportedly entered an Alford plea to a first-degree murder charge...
Life sentence for North Carolina man in boy’s shooting death
English designer Vivienne Westwood waves as she is applauded by her models at the end of the...
Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81
Police in New York state are praising the actions of a man who they say saved several people...
Police calling man a hero for saving several people, dogs caught in blizzard conditions