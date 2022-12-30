Nebraska men arrested in Jackson Co.

Pablo Fabela, Roberto Renteria
Pablo Fabela, Roberto Renteria(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson County authorities arrested a pair of Nebraska men on drug charges Wednesday.

Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse says a deputy stopped Pablo Fabela, 27, and Roberto Renteria, 33, north of 150th and Hwy 75 for an alleged traffic violation.

After illegal drugs were seized from the vehicle, Fabela was arrested for distribution of cocaine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended. Renteria, who was a passenger, was booked for cocaine possession.

