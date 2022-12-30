Murder charges filed against Topeka man for kidnapping, killing of Omaha woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nebraska prosecutors filed murder charges Friday against a Topeka man previously accused of kidnapping an Omaha woman.

Douglas Co., Neb. Attorney Don Kleine said Aldrick Scott, 47, now faces additional counts of first degree murder, use of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

Scott was arrested Dec. 6 in Belize on a warrant for kidnapping. He was accused in the disappearance of Cari Allen, who was last seen the weekend before Thanksgiving in Omaha. Her body was found last week in a shallow grave near SW 57th and Burlingame Rd., just south of Topeka.

Prosecutors say Allen and Scott had previously dated. They said cell phone data and surveillance video showed Scott was near a bar where Allen was seen the night she disappeared.

A hearing is set for Wednesday on a prior motion from Scott’s public defender to unseal warrants and affidavits in the case. He also has a Jan. 30 preliminary hearing date in Douglas Co., Neb. court, where he remains jailed on $10 million bond.

Both Topeka Police and the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office assisted Nebraska authorities in the investigation. In addition to searches that eventually led to the discovery of Allen’s body, they also searched Scott’s Topeka home in the days after Allen was reported missing.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.