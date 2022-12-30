Lawrence police investigate death of man found in unsanctioned camping site

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department has announced that a man died in an unsanctioned camping area north of town.

Just before noon Friday morning, a witness called 911 to ask for medical assistance, but when medical officials arrived, the man was pronounced dead.

As of this time, investigators have found no evidence of foul play or signs of trauma and will have the cause of death determined by a coroner.

No other information about the person has been released at this time until police officers can contact family members.

