Topeka Time and Temp line to remain in service with new owners

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Shortstop Time and Temperature phone line will remain in service.

The line was in danger of ending due to the retirement of Larry’s Shortstop owner Larry Jones, and new owner SQURL taking over. However, the attention the line’s fate received after the change showed the management at SQURL there was something there.

Now when you call the line, at 785-233-6471, the discontinue warning has been replaced by a message noting coverage by 13 Meteorologist Thomas Schmidt and the Topeka Capitol-Journal’s Tim Hrenchir. That is followed by the routine check of the time, and of course, weather.

