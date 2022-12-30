K-State fans arrive in New Orleans in time for Sugar Bowl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Wildcat fans have arrived by the bunches in the Big Easy as the countdown to the Sugar Bowl continues.

Some fans flew while others made the hours-long drive as the excitement continues ahead of the big game.

13 Sports Director Vince Lovergine said that when he arrived at the hotel Thursday, the city was already filled with Wildcat fans.

“We’ve been to several bowl games ourselves,” one fan said. “[We] absolutely wouldn’t miss this one for the world.”

“We’re just excited to play them,” another fan added. “It’s Alabama.”

The Sugar Bowl between KSU and the Alabama Crimson Tide will kick off Sat., Dec. 31 at 11 a.m.

