K-State fans arrive in New Orleans in time for Sugar Bowl

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Wildcat fans have arrived by the bunches in the Big Easy as the countdown to the Sugar Bowl continues.

Some fans flew while others made the hours-long drive as the excitement continues ahead of the big game.

13 Sports Director Vince Lovergine said that when he arrived at the hotel Thursday, the city was already filled with Wildcat fans.

“We’ve been to several bowl games ourselves,” one fan said. “[We] absolutely wouldn’t miss this one for the world.”

“We’re just excited to play them,” another fan added. “It’s Alabama.”

The Sugar Bowl between KSU and the Alabama Crimson Tide will kick off Sat., Dec. 31 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle crash sent several people to the hospital late Wednesday morning in the 2700...
Three-vehicle, head-on collision in south Topeka sends several people to hospital
No injuries were reported after a vehicle being pursued by Kansas Highway Patrol troopers...
High-speed chase ends in crash late Tuesday near US-75 and I-70 interchange in west Topeka
The Sedgwick Co. Zoo has shared with the public the cause of death of its chimpanzee Kucheza,...
Sedgwick Co. Zoo releases cause of death of it 5-week chimpanzee Kucheza
Governor Laura Kelly signed an executive order on Wednesday, December 28, that would ban the...
Gov. Kelly signs Executive Order to ban TikTok from state-owned devices
Jefferson Co. authorities identify man killed in house fire

Latest News

A pile of collectables for K-State fans arrive as the countdown to the Sugar Bowl continues.
Wildcat Fans arrive in New Orleans for Sugar Bowl
1100 block SW Plass Ave.
TPD units at Central Topeka home part of ongoing investigation
Pablo Fabela, Roberto Renteria
Nebraska men arrested in Jackson Co.
State authorities say their findings in an investigation of the Junction City Police Department...
KBI: Findings in JCPD investigation with prosecutor