Friday forecast: Cooler but still above average for this time of year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a windy week, winds will be light today and winds do remain in check this weekend as well. Temperatures remain above average for this time of year through early next week with a storm system to begin next week as well with rain likely Monday but uncertainty exists on how quickly precipitation pushes out of the area.

Taking Action:

Watch for patchy fog this morning. Some areas are below freezing so fog in those areas need to watch for slick spots especially on bridges and overpasses.

Temperatures at midnight Saturday night for any New Year’s Eve activities will be in the mid 30s for most with a light to calm wind.

Keep an eye on details of a storm system early next week because there remains uncertainty with this storm system.



While clouds will continue to be a factor in the next several days and play a role in the temperature forecast and how warm it will actually get, confidence is still very high that it will be above average for this time of year….just a matter of how much. Starting Tuesday it begins to cool back down for the rest of the week with temperatures more seasonal for this time of year.

Normal High: 41/Normal Low: 21 (WIBW)

Today: Areas of fog otherwise better chance of getting sun this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50°. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds S 5-10 mph. It is worth nothing that some models are indicating north-central KS remains in the upper 40s while areas near I-35 could reach 60°. Winds S 5-10 mph.

New Years Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds E 5-10 mph. Worth noting that our in house model is indicating highs stuck in the 40s. While it is the outlier it will be something to monitor as a low probability.

Rain will be developing Monday morning and while some models are hinting at 60s for highs will keep it in the 50s due to rain limiting the warm-up. A few t-storms can’t be ruled out either. At this time strong to severe storms will remain to the south in Oklahoma but since there is a severe weather threat to this storm system it will be something to watch to see if this could impact northeast KS.

The question continues to be how long will precipitation last which would determine if there’s going to be winter precipitation. Right now will keep a rain/snow mix Monday night and dry for Tuesday but some long range models are keeping precipitation into Tuesday and some minor snow/ice accumulation. This will be something to watch in the coming days for updates and how this could impact road conditions on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.