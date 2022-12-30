Five fire-related fatalities reported so far in 2022 in Topeka

Four people have died of fire-related injuries in Topeka as of Thursday, Dec. 29, according to WIBW records. One of the fatal fires occurred early Jan. 10 at a home at 1432 S.W. MacVicar.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people have died in 2022 from fire-related injuries in Topeka as of Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29, according to city officials.

The fatality victims were identified as follows by city officials:

• Donald J. Fletchall, 59, of Topeka, died in a house fire at 8:33 p.m. Jan. 2 at a residence at 1225 N.E. Forest Ave. The cause was listed as accidental.

• Alexander Servantez, 7, died in a house fire that was reported around 6:58 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at a home at 1432 S.W. MacVicar. The cause was listed as undetermined.

• Brandon Harries, 42, of Topeka, died after an apartment fire at 8:07 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Woodland Apartments at 115 N.W. Redbud Circle. https://www.wibw.com/2022/11/15/victim-woodland-apartment-fire-has-died/. The cause was listed as accidental.

• Kenneth L. Lindeen, 68, of Topeka, died in a house fire that was reported around 4:28 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at 1814 S.W. Randolph. The cause was listed as accidental.

• The fourth fire-related death occurred early Friday, Dec. 23, at a homeless camp near the 600 block of N. Kansas Avenue. The identity of the person in that incident hadn’t been released as of Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29. The cause was listed as undetermined.

